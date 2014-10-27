FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schouw & Co unit Fibertex Nonwovens acquires US company Non Woven Solutions
October 27, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co unit Fibertex Nonwovens acquires US company Non Woven Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* Said on Friday Fibertex Nonwovens, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Schouw & Co., has agreed to acquire all shares in Non Woven Solutions LLC, a US manufacturer of nonwovens

* Said as part of the transaction, a previously leased property has been acquired

* Said total transaction has an enterprise value of $25 million on a debt-free basis

* Said all preconditions for the agreement have been met, and the transaction is ready for immediate closing

* Said headquartered north of Chicago, Non Woven Solutions generated 2013 revenue of almost 100 million Danish crowns

