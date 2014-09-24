FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Schroder Property hires Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett
#Funds News
September 24, 2014

MOVES-Schroder Property hires Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Schroder Property, a unit of asset management company Schroders Plc, said it appointed Jon Consolo and Ryan Bennett as property analysts within its Schroders global property securities team.

Schroders said Consolo will be based in its office in London and will be responsible to cover the European markets. Consolo joins from Deutsche Bank Asset Management where he was a real estate securities analyst covering Continental Europe.

Bennett, who will be based in Schroders New York office, has previously worked at Zelman & Associates, Barclays Plc and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

