Schroders says Bateman replacing Buxton as UK equities head

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Schroders has appointed Rory Bateman as head of its UK equities business, replacing Richard Buxton, a high-profile fund manager who is leaving the British investment house in June.

Bateman will add the UK brief to his current role as Head of European Equities with immediate effect, Schroders said in a statement on Wednesday. He will continue to run money in several European equity-focused products.

Schroders said in March Buxton, one of its best-known names, was leaving to join smaller rival Old Mutual Global Investors . Last month it said it had hired Philip Matthews from Jupiter Fund Management to take over his 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) Schroders UK Alpha Plus fund.

Bateman joined Schroders in 2008 after managing money for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He was appointed Schroders’ Head of European Equities in 2010.