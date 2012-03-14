Schroders in talks for stake in India's Axis AMC-report

March 14 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc is in talks to acquire an almost 30 percent stake in India’s Axis Asset Management in a deal worth around 1.3 billion rupees ($26 million), two Indian newspapers reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

A senior management team from the London-listed company, which manages assets worth around $290 billion, will visit Mumbai next week to finalise the deal with the mutual fund founded by Axis Bank, the Business Standard reported.

A spokesman for Axis or Schroders could not be reached by Reuters.

The acquisition would allow Schroders to sell its products in India, and grant Axis access to the London-listed company’s global network.

Schroders had applied to Indian regulators for permission to set up a mutual fund business and received a license last year, the Economic Times said.