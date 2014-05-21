FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders appoints Peter Harrison to board as head of investment
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 21, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Schroders appoints Peter Harrison to board as head of investment

Jemima Kelly

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders has appointed Peter Harrison, previously the firm’s global head of equities, to the board as head of investment, the company said on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 firm said the appointment of Harrison, who began his career at Schroders in 1988 and went on to hold senior positions at other firms including JPMorgan and Deutsche Asset Management, would take effect immediately.

“Peter’s appointment to the board as head of investment reflects the strong growth the firm has seen in recent years, managing 268 billion pounds ($451.5 billion) as at 31 March 2014. I am delighted to welcome him to the board,” said Chairman Andrew Beeson in a statement. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing By Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.