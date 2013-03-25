Schroders agrees 424 mln stg deal for Cazenove

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Fund manager Schroders said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Cazenove Capital to buy its smaller rival for around 424 million pounds ($646 million) as part of its strategy to grow its private banking business.

Schroders, which announced that the two were in talks only on Friday, said under the agreed deal Cazenove shareholders would receive 135 pence in cash per ordinary share.

“I am confident the transaction will create long-term value and benefits for clients, shareholders and employees,” Chief Executive of Schroders Michael Dobson said.