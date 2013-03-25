FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders agrees 424 mln stg deal for Cazenove
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

Schroders agrees 424 mln stg deal for Cazenove

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Fund manager Schroders said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Cazenove Capital to buy its smaller rival for around 424 million pounds ($646 million) as part of its strategy to grow its private banking business.

Schroders, which announced that the two were in talks only on Friday, said under the agreed deal Cazenove shareholders would receive 135 pence in cash per ordinary share.

“I am confident the transaction will create long-term value and benefits for clients, shareholders and employees,” Chief Executive of Schroders Michael Dobson said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.