FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders Chief Executive Michael Dobson to step down - FT
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Schroders Chief Executive Michael Dobson to step down - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc, Britain’s biggest listed fund manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will step down, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

He will be succeeded by Peter Harrison, the company's head of investment, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.ft.com/1QptaQP)

Schroders is expected to announce Dobson’s departure on Thursday, when its publishes annual results, the FT said.

Harrison has been widely tipped as Dobson’s heir since he was appointed to the Schroders board in 2014, the FT reported, citing company’s shareholders.

Schroders declined to comment.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.