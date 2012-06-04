FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

Schroders eyes property loans market-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Fund manager Schroders is in early stage talks to enter the real estate lending market, the Financial Times reported in its Tuesday edition.

The newspaper cited sources familiar with its thinking as saying Schroders has not yet decided on the size of the lending platform.

Schroders is in the process of evaluating whether to launch a division to provide debt finance to property owners and developers, which would be operated as part of an existing property-owning business, the FT said.

Schroders could not be reached for immediate comment.

“The withdrawal of the banks from the senior lending market has created a very interesting opportunity for alternative sources of capital to exploit,” William Hill, Schroders’ head of property, said.

