FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Schroders trader to reappear at higher court in insider case
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Schroders trader to reappear at higher court in insider case

Nishant Kumar

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - A former equities trader at Schroders, one of Britain’s largest asset managers, was told to reappear before a higher London court later this month after his first hearing on Friday in an insider dealing case.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said last month 38-year-old former trader Damian Frank Clarke committed the alleged offences, which relate to share trading and spread bets between 2003 and 2012.

Clarke, who appeared before district judge Kenneth Grant at Westminster Magistrates’ Court dressed in a light blue shirt and dark blue tie, is facing nine counts of insider dealing charges.

Following a brief hearing, Clarke was told to reappear before Southwark Crown Court on July 18 after his lawyer said he did not want to plead guilty. His lawyer at UK law firm CCW Solicitors could not be reached for a comment.

Clarke was arrested in early 2013 after police and prosecutors searched properties in London and other parts of England. He left Schroders, a 200-year-old London institution, in 2013. Schroders is not facing any investigation.

The FCA, which has been stepping up the fight against market abuse, has secured 24 convictions for insider dealing since 2009 and is prosecuting seven others for the offence.

Insider dealing is punishable in Britain by a maximum jail sentence of seven years or an unlimited fine. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.