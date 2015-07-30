BRIEF-Schroders H1 pretax profit up 24 pct to 290.3 mln

July 30 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 24 percent to 290.3 million stg

* H1 pretax profit rose 24 percent to 290.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 21 percent to 29 penceper share

* Interim dividend up 21 percent to 29 penceper share

* Says

* Says profit before tax and exceptional items* up 17 per cent. To £305.7 million (h1 2014: £261.5 million)

* Says profit before tax up 24 per cent. To £290.3 million (h1 2014: £233.9 million)

* Says net inflows £8.8 billion (h1 2014: £4.8 billion)

* Says assets under management up 14 per cent. To £309.9 billion (30 june 2014: £271.5 billion)

* Says interim dividend up 21 per cent. To 29.0 pence per share (interim dividend 2014: 24.0 pence per share)

* Says net inflows were particularly strong in fixed income and, regionally, in asia pacific and continental europe.

* Says wealth management net revenue increased 5 per cent. To £105.5 million (h1 2014: £100.5 million)

* Says in short term, with continuing uncertainty in eurozone and china and prospect of interest rate rises in us, market volatility is likely to remain high which may impact retail investor demand in particular.

* Says strength of sterling in q2 had effect of reducing assets under management by £10.2 billion by comparison with 31 march 2015

* Says investment performance is competitive across asset classes with 77 per cent. Of assets under management outperforming their benchmark or peer group over three years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)