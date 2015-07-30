FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders posts forecast-beating H1, cautions on outlook
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Schroders posts forecast-beating H1, cautions on outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* H1 adjusted pretax profit 305.7 mln pounds

* Net inflows at 8.8 bln pounds vs forecast 8.1 bln

* Market volatility to dampen short-term sentiment

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Schroders, Britain’s biggest listed asset manager posted forecast-beating first-half profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its fixed income products.

Fund firms globally have taken in billions in new money over recent months as investors desperately search for returns amid low interest rates, taking on higher levels of risk and pushing some markets to record highs even though growth remains patchy.

That helped the firm’s pretax profit for the six months to end-June, adjusted for the costs of previous acquisitions, to rise 17 percent to 305.7 million pounds ($476.62 million), beating a company supplied consensus estimate of 300 million pounds.

Net flows of new cash into its various funds, which focus heavily on equity and multi-asset, along with fixed income, emerging market debt, commodities and real estate across the globe, hit 8.8 billion pounds, up from 4.8 billion pounds a year earlier and beating consensus estimates for 8.1 billion.

While net flows had been positive across its different funds, Schroders gave a cautious outlook, based on increased market volatility that would likely depress investor sentiment going forward.

“In the short term, with continuing uncertainty in the eurozone and China and the prospect of interest rate rises in the US, market volatility is likely to remain high which may impact retail investor demand in particular,” the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.6414 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.