MOVES-Schroders appoints Clara Yan to insurance asset management team

July 27 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc said it appointed Clara Yan to the role of insurance asset liability management director.

Yan will be based in London in the company’s insurance asset management team and will work with insurance clients to develop capital efficient investment solutions.

She joins a team of 15 and will report to Paul Forshaw, head of insurance asset management, Schroders said.

Yan has previously worked at UBS and Legal and General. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)