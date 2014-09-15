FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Schroders names Henriette Bergh as head of Europe product
#Funds News
September 15, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Schroders names Henriette Bergh as head of Europe product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders PLC appointed Henriette Bergh as Head of Europe product and Manager solutions, excluding the UK.

Bergh will be responsible for Schroders’ multi-asset product management, product development and client support in Europe.

Prior to joining Schroders, Bergh was head of sales for Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management for EMEA in London.

Bergh will join the company in September and will report to Nico Marais, head of multi-asset investments and portfolio solutions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
