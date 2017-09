April 5 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc said James Lindsay-Fynn joined its fixed income global multi-sector team as portfolio manager.

Fynn, based in London, will focus on rates and currencies.

Fynn joins from Rogge Global Partners where he was a partner and a global macro portfolio manager specializing in interest rates and currencies. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)