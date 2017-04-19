FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Schroders makes two hires to fixed income team
April 19, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 4 months ago

MOVES-Schroders makes two hires to fixed income team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Asset management company Schroders Plc made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.

Alario has a decade of experience in asset management and most recently was senior investment risk manager at Pictet Asset Management.

He will report to Paul Grainger, head of global multi-sector fixed income.

Jennings in the a newly created role of strategist will provide in-depth analysis of global markets and economies.

Jennings, a graduate in the economics team at Schroders, will report to Bob Jolly, head of global macro strategy. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

