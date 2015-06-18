FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Schroders names John Griffiths head of UK institutional sales
June 18, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Schroders names John Griffiths head of UK institutional sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc’s UK Institutional business appointed John Griffiths as head of UK institutional sales and business development.

Griffiths, who joined Schroders this month, will be based in London and focus on Schroders’ clients and other key stakeholders, Schroders said on Thursday.

He previously worked at PIMCO, where he was co-head of Northern Europe, focusing on the development of business across the UK, Nordic and Benelux institutional markets. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
