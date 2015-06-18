MOVES-Schroders names John Griffiths head of UK institutional sales

June 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager Schroders Plc’s UK Institutional business appointed John Griffiths as head of UK institutional sales and business development.

Griffiths, who joined Schroders this month, will be based in London and focus on Schroders’ clients and other key stakeholders, Schroders said on Thursday.

He previously worked at PIMCO, where he was co-head of Northern Europe, focusing on the development of business across the UK, Nordic and Benelux institutional markets. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)