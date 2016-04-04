FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders buys stake in Dutch direct lending firm
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

Schroders buys stake in Dutch direct lending firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders said on Monday it had bought a 25 percent stake in Dutch direct-lending firm NEOS Business Finance for an undisclosed sum.

NEOS operates a platform that allows institutional investors to provide debt financing to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a standardised issuance and loan terms process.

Under the terms of the deal, NEOS will provide investment advisory services to Schroders for its funds investing in SME financing, Schroders, which manages 313.5 billion pounds ($447.7 billion) in assets, said in a statement.

SMEs were increasingly seeking debt financing from non-bank lenders as commerical banks supply less credit to customers in the face of tough new capital rules, while borrowers wanted faster approvals and lower collateral requirements, said Philippe Lespinard Co-Head of Fixed Income at Schroders.

“These conflicting trends open up a space for non-bank actors to provide growth financing to SMEs on simpler and faster terms,” he added. ($1 = 0.7002 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.