FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Schroders multi-asset chief Marais leaves as unit broken up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Schroders multi-asset chief Marais leaves as unit broken up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The head of Schroders multi-asset business, Nico Marais, has left as part of a reorganistion that will see the unit split into two separate investment teams, the London-listed global asset manager said.

The new Multi-Asset division will be run globally by Johanna Kyrklund and will focus on dynamic asset allocation and portfolio construction. She will also lead the Global Asset Allocation Committee, Schroders said in a statement.

Portfolio Solutions, meanwhile, will be co-led by John McLaughlin and Andrew Connell and focus on services including helping pension funds and other clients with liability-driven investments.

"As individual areas, they have enormous potential and are important drivers of growth for our business. Our clients increasingly want tailored solutions that can help them achieve their financial goals," Schroders' Group Chief Executive Peter Harrison said.

"This simplified structure will allow each team to focus on their core strengths, expand their capabilities and design solutions for our clients' specific requirements."

Schroders managed 324.9 billion pounds at the end of March on behalf of pension funds, banks and insurance companies, local and public authorities, governments, charities, high net worth individuals and retail investors. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.