BRIEF-Schroders CEO sees good H2 new business pipeline in Asia

July 30 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* CEO says Friends Life mandate win ‘progressing as planned’; H2 institutional pipeline in Japan, Asia very good.

* CEO says saw 4.8 billion pounds in H1 net new business in fixed income, 3.8 billion pounds in multi-asset, 1.4 billion pounds in fundamental equities.

* CEO says saw 6.6 billion pounds in net new business in Asia-Pacific, “big flows” in institutional, intermediary across the region.

* CEO says UK retail demand more subdued this year, money pulled from large-cap equities.

* CEO says market volatility may crimp retail demand, no plans to change FY outlook.

* CEO says sticking with cautious China market stance, focusing on quality, mainstream companies.

* CEO says UK pensions and savings rule changes yet to impact business, sees marginal sector benefit but 'not as big a bonanza as some people have said'.