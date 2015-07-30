FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schroders CEO sees good H2 new business pipeline in Asia
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schroders CEO sees good H2 new business pipeline in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* CEO says Friends Life mandate win ‘progressing as planned’; H2 institutional pipeline in Japan, Asia very good.

* CEO says saw 4.8 billion pounds in H1 net new business in fixed income, 3.8 billion pounds in multi-asset, 1.4 billion pounds in fundamental equities.

* CEO says saw 6.6 billion pounds in net new business in Asia-Pacific, “big flows” in institutional, intermediary across the region.

* CEO says UK retail demand more subdued this year, money pulled from large-cap equities.

* CEO says market volatility may crimp retail demand, no plans to change FY outlook.

* CEO says sticking with cautious China market stance, focusing on quality, mainstream companies.

* CEO says UK pensions and savings rule changes yet to impact business, sees marginal sector benefit but ‘not as big a bonanza as some people have said’. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.