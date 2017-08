July 28 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* CEO Peter Harrison says multi-asset funds in favour; saw outflows from Australia clients, but Asian demand still on-track.

* CEO says intermediary outflows focused on equities, but post Brexit has seen no noticeable deterioration in retail demand.

* CEO says technology investment the main drag on profit.