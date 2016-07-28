FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weak sterling pushes Schroders assets to record high in H1
July 28, 2016 / 6:22 AM / a year ago

Weak sterling pushes Schroders assets to record high in H1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Schroders, Britain's largest listed asset manager, posted an 11 rise in assets under management on Thursday, beating forecasts and helped by the fall in the pound caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Total assets at the end of June were a record 343.8 billion pounds ($453.20 billion), it said, boosted by 28.5 billion pounds as a result of sterling weakness.

However, flows in to the firm's funds slowed considerably compared with a year ago, with net inflows of 700 million pounds versus 8.8 billion pounds in 2015 as market volatility prompted weaker investor sentiment.

"There was heightened market volatility throughout the period, particularly towards the end of June, following the result of the referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union," said Chief Executive Peter Harrison.

"We expect the current market environment to persist and this may have an impact on investor demand."

The rise in assets in turn helped underpin a forecast-beating pretax profit before exceptional items of 293.7 million pounds, compared with a company supplied consensus forecast for 286.5 million pounds.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 29 pence a share, in line with the year earlier period.

Schroders said its net operating revenue margin before performance fees was 47 basis points down slightly from 49 basis points at the end of December, largely as a result of changes in the business mix. ($1 = 0.7586 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

