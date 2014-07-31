FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schroders assets under management rise to record high in H1
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Schroders assets under management rise to record high in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - UK fund manager Schroders said assets under management rose to a record 271.5 billion pounds ($459.35 billion) in the first half of the year, after net inflows more than offset a muted market performance.

The company said it had net inflows of 4.8 billion pounds in the period, against 4.5 billion pounds in the year earlier period, and that trend had continued into July and it had a good pipeline of institutional business which was yet to be funded.

Retail investor demand, however, was uncertain given the lack of a clear trend in markets, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Pretax profit rose 6 percent to 233.9 million pounds, although it had taken an 18 million pounds hit due to the strength of sterling over the period.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 24 pence a share, up 50 percent on year earlier.

Schroders’ net revenue margin in the period, excluding performance fees, was 52 basis points, compared with 53 basis points in the year earlier period.

$1 = 0.5911 British Pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones

