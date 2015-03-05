FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schroders pretax profits jump 16 pct to 517 mln stg
March 5, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Schroders pretax profits jump 16 pct to 517 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc on Thursday reported a 16 percent jump in pretax profits for 2014 to 517.1 million pounds ($787.28 million), boosted by 24.8 billion in net inflows.

The British fund manager said assets under management (AUM) rose 14 per cent to 300 billion pounds last year and raised its full-year dividend by 34 per cent to 78 pence per share.

The money manager added that more than three quarters of its assets under management were outperforming over three years. ($1 = 0.6568 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

