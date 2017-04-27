FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schroders says Q1 assets up 5 pct to 416.3 billion pounds
April 27, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 4 months ago

Schroders says Q1 assets up 5 pct to 416.3 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders said on Thursday that total assets under management and administration rose 5 percent in the three month to end-March to 416.3 billion pounds ($535.69 billion).

Funds managed within its asset management unit rose 4.5 percent to 361.9 billion pounds, it said in a newly shortened first-quarter trading update.

In December, Schroders said it would no longer issue full results in its first and third quarters. ($1 = 0.7771 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)

