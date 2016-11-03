Schroders Q3 assets up 9.1 pct on market boost, inflows

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schroders, Britain's biggest independent listed asset manager, said on Thursday that assets under management had risen 9.1 percent in the three months to end-September, boosted by net inflows and market gains.

Total assets were 375 billion pounds at the end of September, up from 343.8 billion pounds at the start of July, it said in a statement.

The firm said it had seen net inflows of 2 billion pounds across its funds and wealth management products, while investment returns added 25.9 billion pounds, including 10.1 billion pounds from positive currency moves.