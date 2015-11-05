BRIEF-Schroders CEO flags October inflows in 'reasonable' month

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* Had a strong start to institutional in Q4, positive flows in intermediary; October a ‘reasonable month’.

* CEO says has a good pipeline of institutional business; some probably delaying funding amid uncertain markets.

* Says Q3 investment performance largely weighed by stock market falls, bond market moves and FX impact.

* Says new business pipeline mostly into global fixed income and multi asset, from clients in Asia, UK.