BRIEF-Schroders CEO flags October inflows in 'reasonable' month
November 5, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schroders CEO flags October inflows in 'reasonable' month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* Had a strong start to institutional in Q4, positive flows in intermediary; October a ‘reasonable month’.

* CEO says has a good pipeline of institutional business; some probably delaying funding amid uncertain markets.

* Says Q3 investment performance largely weighed by stock market falls, bond market moves and FX impact.

* Says new business pipeline mostly into global fixed income and multi asset, from clients in Asia, UK.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
