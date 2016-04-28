FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schroders assets hit record in Q1, buoyed by institutional inflows
April 28, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

Schroders assets hit record in Q1, buoyed by institutional inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Schroders, Britain’s biggest listed asset manager, posted a rise in first-quarter assets on Thursday, boosted by investment returns and inflows from institutional clients.

The group’s assets under management at the end of March stood at a record 324.9 billion pounds ($473.18 billion) it said in a statement, up 3.6 percent from the end of the prior quarter.

Net inflows into its asset management business during the quarter were 2.7 billion pounds, driven in large part by inflows of 4.5 billion pounds from institutions such as pension funds.

The firm’s funds made 8.7 billion pounds from positive market movements during the quarter, although net flows into its wealth management unit were flat.

$1 = 0.6866 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
