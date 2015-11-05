FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schroders says Q3 assets under management fall 4.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

Schroders says Q3 assets under management fall 4.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British fund manager Schroders said on Thursday that assets under management had fallen 4.9 percent in the three months to the end of September, hit by weak investment returns.

The firm said total assets were 294.8 billion pounds ($453.43 billion) at the end of the period, against 309.9 billion at the end of June.

That drop was due in large part to a 14.6 billion pounds loss in its investments, in a quarter where the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares fell 7 percent.

Pretax profits over the nine months to end-September period, meanwhile, were up 21 percent to 438.9 million pounds, it said in a statement, evidence, Chief Executive Michael Dobson said, of the “resilience of our diversified business at a time of heightened market volatility”. ($1 = 0.6502 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.