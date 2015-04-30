FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schroders says first quarter assets under management up 7 pct
April 30, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Schroders says first quarter assets under management up 7 pct

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - British asset manager Schroders said assets under management rose 7 percent in the three months to the end of March as it took in net new money from institutional and retail clients.

Net inflows over the period were 5.1 billion pounds, it said in a statement on Thursday, boosting total assets to 319.5 billion pounds.

Pretax profit before exceptional items over the period was 149.6 million pounds, the company said, up 14 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

