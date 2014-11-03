FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Schroders Portfolio Solutions appoints Philip Howard as LDI solutions manager
November 3, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Schroders Portfolio Solutions appoints Philip Howard as LDI solutions manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schroders Portfolio Solutions, part of the British asset management company Schroders Plc, said it appointed Philip Howard to the role of liability driven investment (LDI) solutions manager.

Howard, who specializes in advising clients on LDI and other complex strategies, will join from financial services company Mercer where he was part of its financial strategy group.

He replaces Daniel Morris, who will be transferred to New York at the beginning of 2015, to establish Schroders Portfolio Solutions business in North America, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

