EU Commission clears Andritz, Schuler tie-up
#Industrials
October 16, 2012 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

EU Commission clears Andritz, Schuler tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Austrian engineer Andritz won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to buy German peer Schuler, paving the way for its expansion into emerging markets in Asia and South Africa.

Schuler, which makes press lines and automation systems for the car and metal processing industries, is the global market leader in metal-forming machinery.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said its investigation focused on the market for higher pressing force ranges where contracts are usually awarded by tenders.

“The Commission found that the parties are not each other’s closest competitors in these tenders and that customers would have sufficient alternative suppliers,” the Commission said in a statement.

In September, Andritz said that it held nearly 90 percent of Schuler for which it had offered 600 million euro ($755 million) in cash. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Foo Yun Chee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
