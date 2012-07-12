FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2012 / 9:53 AM / in 5 years

Schuler recommends accepting Andritz takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, July 12 (Reuters) - The management and supervisory boards of German engineer Schuler recommended unanimously on Thursday to accept a 600 million-euro ($735 million) takeover offer by Austrian peer Andritz .

Both panels consider the offer of 20 euros per share as appropriate, the company said on Thursday, citing an assessment by business consultants Ernst & Young. Andritz’s offer implies a 35 percent premium over the average price three months before the takeover bid was published.

Andritz said last month it had increased its stake in Schuler to 63.5 percent by buying shares in the open market. Andritz’s takeover approach, unveiled in May, would see it expand in emerging markets in Asia and South America.

$1 = 0.8164 euros Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Andreas Cremer

