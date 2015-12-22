FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gray Television to sell two stations to win approval for Schurz buy
December 22, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Gray Television to sell two stations to win approval for Schurz buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc, which is based in Georgia, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Schurz Communications, Inc on condition that they sell two television stations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The stations to be sold are the WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, and KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, the department said.

“Combining these stations under common ownership would have made it more costly for advertisers to communicate with consumers. The antitrust laws render those transactions unlawful,” Assistant Attorney Bill Baer of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

