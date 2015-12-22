Gray Television to sell two stations to win approval for Schurz buy

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc, which is based in Georgia, has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Schurz Communications, Inc on condition that they sell two television stations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The stations to be sold are the WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, and KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, the department said.

“Combining these stations under common ownership would have made it more costly for advertisers to communicate with consumers. The antitrust laws render those transactions unlawful,” Assistant Attorney Bill Baer of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)