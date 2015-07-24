FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schwab costs may rise faster than revenue rest of year -CFO
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

Schwab costs may rise faster than revenue rest of year -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - If interest rates do not rise over the next few months and trading volume does not increase, Charles Schwab Corp expects its net income to decline the rest of the year, Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto said on Friday.

The San Francisco-based broker-dealer expects its revenue growth to slow if conditions remain as they are today, while expenses will grow by about 4 percent, he told analysts at a business outlook conference.

“To cut much below here means we’d have to cut into things like client service, which we never do,” Martinetto said. “We’ll tough it out for another quarter or two and see where the Fed will be.” (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.