UPDATE 1-Schwab to tough out rest of year, waiting for rate hike

(Adds Schwab’s growth plans and short-term earnings outlook)

By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp will more than double its salesforce, add branches and may lower trading commissions when the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates, but it will have to “tough out” the rest of 2015 if the economy remains “anemic,” executives said on Friday.

In a business update with analysts, they said slower-than-anticipated trading by clients of the retail brokerage and the persistence of near-zero short-term interest rates are likely to lower revenue the rest of the year. Schwab is running so efficiently that it cannot afford to cut expenses, executives said.

“To cut much below here means we’d have to cut into things like client service, which we never do,” said Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto. “We’ll tough it out for another quarter or two and see where the Fed will be.”

Retail brokerage firms such as San Francisco-based Schwab make much of their profit from investing cash from client accounts at higher rates than they pay clients, but the gap has been exceptionally narrow since the Fed cut short-term rates to almost zero seven years ago. Investors in stocks of Schwab and competitors such as TD Ameritrade Holding expect a rally once rates rise.

Martinetto forecast a 4 percent rise in expenses this quarter for marketing, technology and personnel that will grease operations once rates pick up, but said Schwab remains surprised at how weak client trading has been all year.

Terri Kalsen, Schwab’s executive vice president in charge of retail clients, outlined a 10-year plan to increase the company’s salesforce to more than 3,000 brokers from about 1,200, add sales assistants and expand from about 325 branches to more than 500. The faster rates rise, the quicker she can trigger her plans, Kalsen said.

Chief Executive Walt Bettinger went farther. So much money can be made from investing client cash once rates rise that Schwab and its competitors may begin a commission rate war or significantly enhance services and offers, he said.

One sure thing is that Schwab will resume charging fees on the $157.4 billion clients keep in its money-market funds.

Like many competitors, Schwab has waived hundreds of millions of dollars of management fees so clients do not lose money on the low-return investments. Schwab will carefully monitor what competitors are doing so it does not drive away fee-sensitive clients, Martinetto said. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)