UPDATE 1-Schwab first-quarter earnings rise but miss estimates

April 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp’s first-quarter earnings rose 6 percent but fell short of analysts’ expectations as client trading activity remained lukewarm and one-time expenses increased.

The San Francisco-based retail brokerage giant said on Monday that net income climbed to $206 million, or 15 cents a share, from $195 million, or 6 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts’ average forecast was 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8 percent $1.29 billion, just above analysts’ forecast of $1.27 billion.

The company repeated its forecast from February that it expects earnings per share in the mid-70-cent range for the full year and a pretax profit margin of at least 30 percent.

Schwab also had warned that expenses related to benefits and a new commission structure would cost an additional $30 billion in the first quarter, causing the company to curb some aggressive marketing and technology spending plans.