UPDATE 3-Schwab profit boosted by higher fee revenue
April 15, 2013

UPDATE 3-Schwab profit boosted by higher fee revenue

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Jed Horowitz
    April 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp's 
first-quarter profit rose 6 percent on higher fee revenue from
mutual funds and other managed money products, but expenses
increased and client trading revenue remained weak, the company
said on Monday.
    Earnings per share of 15 cents missed analysts' average
forecast by a penny, partly because the San Francisco-based
brokerage firm waived a higher-than-expected $155 million of
fees on money-market funds to ensure investors did not lose
money due to low interest rates.
    Schwab warned last month that expenses related to benefits
and a new commission structure would cost an additional $30
million in the quarter, causing the company to curb aggressive
marketing plans for the year. First-quarter non-interest
expenses rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier to $959 million,
while revenue grew at a slower 8.5 percent pace.
    "We are slowing the pace of our expense growth, but we are
not cutting jobs and other areas, which is different from what a
lot of others are doing," Chief Financial Officer Joe Martinetto
said in an interview.
    Schwab attracted money from clients for investing in mutual
funds and advisory services at a torrid pace during the quarter,
illustrating its evolution from a pioneer of discount brokerage
to an asset-gathering behemoth more like Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch than a discount broker like TD Ameritrade Holdings
, he said.
    "Trading revenue is going to be less and less a part of the
story," Martinetto said, adding that he sees no catalyst for
client trading to rev up anytime soon.
    Schwab gathered $43 billion of net new assets from clients
in the first three months of 2013, the most since the first
quarter of 2000, and its asset management and administration
fees jumped 14 percent to $552 million. Money from client
trades, which at one time represented about 60 percent of
Schwab's revenue, fell 9 percent to $223 million, or 17 percent
of total revenue.
    Net income climbed to $206 million, or 15 cents a share,
from $195 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier. The
average forecast of 24 analyst compiled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S was 16 cents a share.
    Revenue was up 8 percent to $1.29 billion, just above
analysts' consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.  
    The company repeated its forecast from February that it
expects earnings per share in the mid-70-cent range for the full
year and a pretax profit margin of at least 30 percent. 
    Schwab's profit margin in the first quarter was 25.7
percent. Its return on equity, a key measure of profits it earns
on shareholder money, was a sluggish 9 percent.
    Retail brokers typically report strong first quarters as
clients engage in tax-related trading and investment activities
in anticipation of the April 15 deadline for filing their
federal tax returns.
    Analysts applauded Schwab's asset-gathering momentum, which
helped net interest income rise to a record $469 million despite
continuing low rates. Net income, however, fell 2 percent from
the fourth quarter of 2012, while the firm's money-market fee
waivers were the highest in four quarters. Schwab executives
previously said they expected quarterly waivers this year to be
closer to $135 million, rather than the $140 million to $150
million of recent quarters.
    "We think Schwab's franchise is healthy ... but earnings
power remains muted given the low rate backdrop," Nomura
Securities analyst Keith Murray wrote in a note to clients.
Murray kept his "neutral" rating on Schwab stock, with a target
price of $15 per share. 
    Martinetto urged investors to focus on the company's ability
to wring income from advisory and managed money products, which
provide recurring fee income that is more stable than volatile
trading revenue. 
    The majority of new client money that Schwab now raises
comes from "big banks" and "wirehouses," he said, a reference to
firms such as Merrill, Morgan Stanley, UBS Wealth Americas and
Wells Fargo Advisors.
    Schwab has no immediate plans to use its excess cash for
share buybacks or dividend increases, he said, noting low
interest rates "somewhat diminish" its earnings capability and
make it more dependent on capital-intensive deposit-gathering
within its bank subsidiary.
    Schwab's long-term policy remains to return to investors 20
percent to 30 percent of its earnings. 
    "As earnings improve we will look at raising the dividend,
but not this quarter," Martinetto said.
    Shares of Schwab were off 44 cents, or 2.5 percent, to
$16.84 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

