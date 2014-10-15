Charles Schwab Corp says 3rd-qtr profit jumps 11 percent

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp, the discount brokerage pioneer now marketing itself as a full-service firm that gives investors advice, said its third-quarter profit climbed 11 percent from a year earlier to $321 million on double-digit growth in management fees and interest revenue.

Earnings translated to 24 cents per share, matching the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Schwab’s benchmark trading business slowed in the typically sluggish quarter which spans the summer months. Daily average trades fell 5 percent from a year ago and 2 percent from this year’s second quarter to an average of 269,000 revenue-producing trades per day, it said.

The San Francisco-based firm’s total revenue rose 12.9 percent from the third quarter of 2013 to $1.5 billion on asset management and service fees that climbed $66 million to $649 million and interest revenue up $69 million to $600 million.

Interest rates remain low, but Schwab earns a major part of its revenue from investing cash customers keep in their accounts. Investors often use Schwab as a proxy for expectations of rising rates, boosting the firm’s stock prices when U.S. policymakers and economic signals point to a rate hike.

Schwab’s shares, which slid 12 percent over the past week, were down 3.9 percent in Wednesday afternoon trading at $24.30. The S&P 500 index was last off 2.7 percent.

Schwab also reported $120 million of “other income,” reflecting a one-time insurance recovery of about $45 million and payments it likely received from trading firms for sending them customer orders to execute, according to Richard Repetto, an analyst at brokerage firm Sandler O‘Neill Partners.

Schwab ended the quarter with 9.3 million brokerage accounts, including 229,000 added during the quarter. The total was up 3 percent from a year earlier.

It collected $34.7 billion of new customer assets during the quarter through its brokerage, bank and mutual fund channels, bringing total client assets at the end of the quarter to $2.4 trillion, up 12 percent from a year earlier. Repetto said market gains accounted for 64 percent of the growth in new assets.

Schwab’s third-quarter results also included a one-time charge of $68 million for severance and other costs related to its plan to move many jobs from San Francisco to Texas and other “more cost-effective locations,” the company said. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz, editing by G Crosse)