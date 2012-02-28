Breakaway broker trend intact - Schwab study

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The trend of financial advisers leaving traditional Wall Street brokerages to go the independent route or join existing registered investment advisers (RIAs) has not lost momentum, according to a survey by Charles Schwab Corp released on Tuesday.

About half of the 201 U.S.-based advisers working at traditional broker dealers who took part in the survey said they find the idea of becoming an RIA appealing. Three out of four said they expect a continued increase in the number of advisers leaving large firms for RIAs.

Breakaway brokers are a significant source of management fees and trading revenue for so-called custodian firms like Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Investments, and LPL Investment Holdings, which offer trading, advisory and business services to RIAs.

Schwab provides custodian services for nearly 7,000 RIAs. It said that about 160 new adviser teams started using its services last year.

The top three reasons motivating those who find the idea of becoming an RIA appealing were the potential for bigger paychecks, the freedom that comes with running one’s own business, and the ability to prioritize clients’ needs, the study said.

In recent years, the big wirehouses have been encouraging their advisers to help boost profits by selling banking products, like mortgages, to their clients. Many advisers are feeling conflicted by that, said Tim Oden, senior managing director of business development at Schwab Advisor Services.

“They are being asked to cross-sell and do things that are good for the company, but they may not believe are the best for their particular book of business,” he said.

The breakaway broker movement heated up following the near collapse of the banking industry in 2008, which led to massive government bailouts and consolidation in the sector.

BROKERS UNDER PRESSURE

Between 2007 and 2010, assets under management in the financial adviser industry as a whole rose to $11.2 trillion from just under $11 trillion, according to research firm Cerulli Associates.

Cerulli said that during that same period client assets at the wirehouses - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, UBS, and Wells Fargo Advisors - dropped to $4.8 trillion from $5.5 trillion.

It added that part of the reason behind the drop was that wirehouses were forcing out many less profitable advisers.

Of those advisers in the Schwab study, two-thirds said they feel job security at their firms has decreased and nearly half said they feel their position has become less secure over the past five years.

Nearly half of the advisers in the study said employee moral has fallen in the last five years, and 32 percent said income potential has decreased.

The advisers also said they believe seven in 10 clients would follow them if they moved to another firm.

Schwab’s online survey was fielded by Koski Research from Dec. 3 to 18. The advisers in the study manage a minimum of $10 million in client assets and have been providing advice to clients for at least 2 years.