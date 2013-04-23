UPDATE 1-Charles Schwab website hit by outage

April 23 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp’s website has been experiencing technical difficulties on Tuesday, a Schwab spokeswoman confirmed.

The brokerage firm’s website has been down since roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT), said Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz. Schwab does not yet know the cause of the technical issues, she added.

“We’re looking into them and trying to resolve them as soon as possible,” Bulgatz said.

Customers who have urgent trade-related issues may call its toll-free number, but “hold times are much longer than normal now,” Bulgatz said.

The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter that its mobile applications are also experiencing technical problems.

The site’s outage coincides with the release of Apple Inc’s earnings, one of the busiest trading times.