UPDATE 2-Charles Schwab website hit by outage

By Suzanne Barlyn

April 23 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp’s website and mobile applications experienced an outage on Tuesday, but at least the website was back up by early evening.

The brokerage company’s website went down at roughly 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT), said Schwab spokeswoman Sarah Bulgatz. Schwab did not yet know the cause of the technical issues, she added.

The San Francisco-based company said on Twitter that its mobile applications were also experiencing technical problems.

After the website appeared again to be working, Schwab could not immediately be reached for further comment on whether the problems had been fixed.

Schwab’s outage coincides with a volatile day on Wall Street following sharp declines sparked by a “bogus” Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.

U.S. stocks recovered in a broad rally later in the session.

The outage also coincided with the release of Apple Inc’s earnings, one of the busiest trading times.