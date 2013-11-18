FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweitzer Mauduit to buy DelStar for $231.5 million in cash
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Schweitzer Mauduit to buy DelStar for $231.5 million in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc : * SWM announces conference call to discuss agreement to acquire Delstar, a

leader in the filtration industry * Says the purchase price is $231.5 million in cash * Says announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Delstar, Inc * Says transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year * Says expect to amend and expand existing credit facility to provide with

continued capital flexibility * Acquisition, dea-related expenses were not contemplated in 2013 guidance for

adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.75 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
