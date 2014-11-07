FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic reports Q3 sales 28.0 mln euros, up from 26.7 mln euros year before
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
November 7, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic reports Q3 sales 28.0 mln euros, up from 26.7 mln euros year before

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Says sales, revenues and cashflow exceed previous year’s figures at the end of the third quarter 2014

* Says quarterly sales rose to 28.0 million euros from 26.7 million euros year before

* Says cumulative EBIT by end of Q3 increased to 7.6 million euros from 7.1 million euro in last year’s period

* Says quarterly EBIT at end of Sept. was within company’s expectations with 2.9 million euros against 3.3 million euros year before and an EBIT margin of 10.4 pct

* Sees sales of 108 million euros for 2014 and an EBIT around 9 to 10 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.