BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic reports Q3 sales 28.0 mln euros, up from 26.7 mln euros year before

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Says sales, revenues and cashflow exceed previous year’s figures at the end of the third quarter 2014

* Says quarterly sales rose to 28.0 million euros from 26.7 million euros year before

* Says cumulative EBIT by end of Q3 increased to 7.6 million euros from 7.1 million euro in last year’s period

* Says quarterly EBIT at end of Sept. was within company’s expectations with 2.9 million euros against 3.3 million euros year before and an EBIT margin of 10.4 pct

* Sees sales of 108 million euros for 2014 and an EBIT around 9 to 10 million euros