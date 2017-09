Sept 3 (Reuters) - Schweizerische National Versicherungs Gesellschaft AG : * Says H1 combined ratio of 93.6 % (92.9 % year ago) * Says H1 net income up 7.1% to CHF 57.0 million * Says H1 return on equity of 11.9% (previous year 12.0%) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage