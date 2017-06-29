(Adds details on EFSA/EU assessment, additional expert comment)
LONDON, June 29 Two major studies into how bees
are affected by a group of pesticides banned in Europe gave
mixed results on Thursday, fuelling a row over whether the
chemicals, called neonicotinoids, are safe.
The studies, one conducted across three European countries
and another in Canada, found some negative effects after
exposure to neonicotinoids in wild and honeybee populations, but
also some positives, depending on the environmental context.
Scientists who conducted the European research - in Britain,
Hungary and Germany - told reporters their overall findings
suggested neonicotinoids are harmful to honeybee and wild bee
populations and are "a cause for concern".
But scientists representing companies who funded the work -
Germany's Bayer AG and Switerland's Syngenta AG
- said the results showed "no consistent effect".
Several independent experts said the findings were mixed or
inconclusive.
The European Union has since 2014 had a moratorium on use of
neonicotinoids - made and sold by various companies including
Bayer and Syngenta - after lab research pointed to potential
risks for bees, crucial for pollinating crops.
But crop chemical companies say real-world evidence is not
there to blame a global plunge in bee numbers in recent years on
neonicotinoid pesticides alone. They argue it is a complex
phenomenon due to multiple factors.
A spokesman for the EU's food safety watchdog EFSA, said the
agency is in the process of assessing all studies and data for a
full re-evaluation of neonicotinoids, expected in November.
EFSA's scientific assessment will be crucial to a European
Commission decision in consultation with EU states on whether
the moratorium on neonicotinoid use should remain in place.
The two studies published on Thursday, in the peer-reviewed
journal Science, are important because they were field studies
that sought to examine the real-world exposure of bees to
pesticides in nature.
Researchers who led the Canadian study concluded that worker
bees exposed to neonicotinoids - which they said often came from
contaminated pollen from nearby plants, not from treated crops -
had lower life expectancies and their colonies were more likely
to suffer from a loss of queen bees.
On the findings of the European study, researchers told a
briefing in London that exposure to neonicotinoid crops harmed
honeybee colonies in two of the three countries and reduced the
reproductive success of wild bees across all three.
They noted, however, that results from Germany showed a
positive effect on bees exposed to neonicotinoids, although they
said this was temporary and the reasons behind it were unclear.
"This represents the complexity of the real world," said
Richard Pywell, a professor at Britain's Centre of Ecology and
Hydrology who co-led the work. "In certain circumstances, you
may have a positive effect ... and in other circumstances you
may have a negative effect"
Overall, however, he said: "We are showing significant
negative effects on (bees') critical life-cycle stages, which is
a cause for concern."
Several specialists with no direct involvement in the study
who were asked to assess its findings said they were mixed.
Rob Smith, a professor at Britain's University of
Huddersfield, said the results were "important in showing that
there are detectable effects of neonicotinoid treatments on
honeybees in the real world", but added: "These effects are not
consistent".
Lynn Dicks at the University of East Anglia said the
findings "illustrate the complexity of environmental science".
"If there was a really big effect of neonicotinoids on bees,
in whatever circumstances they were used, it would have shown up
in both of these studies," she said.
Norman Carreck, an insect expert at Britain's Sussex
University, said: "Whilst adding to our knowledge, the study
throws up more questions than it answers."
