Analysis "strongly indicates" new particle is Higgs - CERN

GENEVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Analysis of traces of an elementary particle discovered in the Large Hadron Collider last summer “strongly indicates” that it is the long-sought Higgs boson, the CERN physics research centre said on Thursday.

But a statement on the latest findings from vast volumes of data gathered during 3 years of collisions in the LHC stopped short of claiming the boson, believed to give matter to mass, had been definitely discovered. (Reporting by Robert Evans, editing by Tom Miles)