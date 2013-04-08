FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Media executive joins Los Angeles technology incubator Science
April 8, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Media executive joins Los Angeles technology incubator Science

Gerry Shih

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Jason Rapp, a former executive at IAC/InterActivecorp and the New York Times Company , has joined Science Inc, the Los Angeles technology incubator and investment group, as a managing partner, Science said Monday.

Science, which has spawned companies like Dollar Shave Club, has been a central player in the modest but growing start-up scene in west Los Angeles, where a raft of small digital media and e-commerce ventures have quietly thrived in recent years outside the glare of the Silicon Valley spotlight.

Headed by former Myspace CEO Mike Jones, Science recently received $30 million in funding from the venture capital arm of the Hearst Corporation, the media conglomerate.

Rapp was previously the president of video site Mahalo.com and served as the top corporate dealmaker at Barry Diller’s IAC, according to Science.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
