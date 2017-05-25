FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 months ago

Google's Alpha Go beats Chinese master again to clinch series win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.

The victory over the world's top player - which many thought would take decades to achieve - comes after the AI program from Google's DeepMind unit bested South Korean Go professional Lee Sedol in a similar exhibition match last year.

The victory is a feather in the cap for Google parent Alphabet's ambitions in the artificial intelligence arena, as it looks to woo Beijing to gain re-entry into the country. AlphaGo faces off against Ke Jie once more on Saturday.

Go is a highly complex board game dating back thousands of years that involves two contestants placing black and white stones on a grid. It is popular in Asian countries and most top-ranked players hail from China, Japan and South Korea. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Clarence Fernandez)

