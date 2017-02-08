By Will Dunham
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Quinoa, the sacred "mother
grain" of the ancient Inca civilization suppressed by Spanish
conquistadors, could become an increasingly important food
source in the future thanks to genetic secrets revealed in a new
study.
Scientists on Wednesday said they have mapped the genome of
quinoa and identified a gene that could be manipulated to get
rid of the grain's natural bitter taste and pave the way for
more widespread commercial use.
Quinoa (pronounced KIN-wah) already grows well in harsh
conditions such as salty and low-quality soil, high elevations
and cool temperatures, meaning it can flourish in locales where
common cereal crops like wheat and rice may struggle. But the
presence of toxic and bitter chemicals called saponins in its
seeds has been one of the impediments to extensive cultivation.
Plant scientist Mark Tester of King Abdullah University of
Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia said the research
pinpointed a gene that guides production of saponins in quinoa.
This knowledge could enable breeding of quinoa without saponins,
to make the seeds sweeter.
Currently, quinoa grain must be processed through washing
and drying after harvest to remove saponins.
"Quinoa is currently greatly under-utilized," said Tester,
who led the research published in the journal Nature. "It is
highly nutritious, with a high protein content that,
importantly, has a very good balance of amino acids, which is
unusual for our major grains. It is gluten free and high in
vitamins and minerals, too."
Increased quinoa production could improve food security on a
planet with unrelenting human population growth, Tester said.
There are potential disadvantages to reducing saponins,
perhaps increasing susceptibility to fungal infections or bird
predation, Tester added.
Quinoa, which boasts a nutty flavor, can be used the same
ways as rice and wheat. It can be cooked and served on its own,
turned into pasta, put in soups, eaten as a cereal or fermented
to make beer or chicha, a beverage of the Andes.
The crop was sacred to the ancient Incas, who called it
"chisoya mama," or the "mother grain."
During their South American conquest 500 years ago,
Spaniards suppressed quinoa cultivation because of its use in
indigenous religious ceremonies. They forbade quinoa cultivation
for a time, with the Incas forced to grow wheat instead.
Quinoa is still a minor crop globally, grown mostly in Peru
and Bolivia. It has become fashionable in the West in recent
years, primarily as a health food.
