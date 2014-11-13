UPDATE 1-Scientific Games bond hits new bump in road

(Updates with additional deal commentary)

By Mariana Santibanez

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (IFR) - Investor pushback forced Scientific Games to widen talk on its much anticipated acquisition financing bond on Thursday, which could leave the underwriters losing money on the deal.

The leads announced price talk of 7.00%-7.25% for a US$700m 7NC3 senior secured note offering that was roughly in line with whispers.

But the senior unsecured US$2.2bn 8NC4 was talked at a 10% coupon to yield 11.75%-12.00%, a good 200bp wider from the 9.5%-10% whispers.

The trade is expected to price on Friday.

“The seven non-call three looks to be in good shape,” said one fixed-income investor. “But the eight non-call four is struggling a bit, as people value security in this name.”

Bankers away from the deal said that it looked likely that underwriters Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank would lose money on the unsecureds, which will need to price at a steep discount.

The 11.75%-12% yield is well in excess of the cap - heard to be between 9.5% and 10%.

“I hear they are pretty close to losing at north of 10%,” said one observer, though he said it was hard to work out exactly without knowing the commitment fees the banks charged.

“If the cap on the unsecured is at 10% and the fee around 4% on a eight-year piece of paper, that equals to around 75bp of yield. After 10.75% they may lose money,” he said.

The deal, to help finance the company’s US$5.1bn acquisition of Bally Technologies, has been under a cloud since the trio of underwriters got a lukewarm reception from investors when trying to sell the bridge loans backing the acquisition last month.

Scientific has also had to readjust terms on permitted investments, debt, restricted payments and liens covenants in the bond deal.

The cap on the unsecured bonds is lower than the roughly 13.10% yield on the company’s outstanding 6.625% 2021 senior subordinated bonds, which have widened out 100bp from a week ago and were trading at a cash price of 72 on Thursday.

Books on the unsecured portion were heard to be only half allocated on Thursday, just one day ahead of expected pricing. Books on the 7-year secured are heard oversubscribed.

“People prefer the safer part of the capital structure, because the name needs to prove itself with the synergies it will get with the acquisition,” said one London-based investor.

JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank did not return calls seeking comment. Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

THREE PRINTS FOR US$1.3bn

Overall, market conditions are still pretty favorable, especially for well-known high-yield borrowers.

Funds continue to pour into the asset class, with four straight weeks of inflows into high-yield funds.

Lipper reported a US$890.2m inflow into high-yield funds for the week ended November 12. The year-to-date total inflow stands at US$1.094bn.

Thursday saw three issuers print US$1.3bn in supply.

“You see the liquid on-the-run names and smaller off-the-run deals,” said one leveraged finance banker. “Both types of deals are seeing a different market.”

EDP Finance got a favorable reception to print an upsized US$750m bond. The long 5-year senior unsecured deal priced at 99.789 with a 4.125% coupon to yield 4.172%. The Ba1/BB+/BBB- was run off the investment-grade desk.

Lower down the ratings spectrum, structural steel fabrication company HC2 Holdings Inc priced a US$250m 2019 at 99.050 with a hefty 11% coupon to yield 11.25%. The bond was slightly higher at 99.25 in the secondary.

Single B rated Virgin Australia meanwhile paid 8.50% to print a new 2019. The bond priced at par, in line with 8.50% area price talk. It was quoted at 100.25 after pricing.

Looking forward, bankers expect around US$10bn-plus in supply next week, with 10-12 deals expected to price as issuers jump in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only one deal for Multi-Color Corp was announced Thursday. Multi-Color is planning to issue a US$250m senior unsecured due 2022 via BAML. Roadshows for the debut borrower go through next week.

DEALS PRICED:

EDP FINANCE

EDP Finance B.v., Ba1/BB+/BBB- (p/s/s), announced a US$500m long 5-year (1/15/20) senior unsecured notes via BBVA/CITI/HSBC/MS. 144a/RegS. COC put applies. UOP: GCP. Expected to price later today. First coupon 1/15/15 (short first coupon). Settlement date 11/19/14. - IPT: T+275bp area

PRICE TALK: T+260bp area (+/-5bp).

LAUNCH: US$750m (upsized from US$500m) at T+255bp.

PRICED: USD750m. Cpn 4.125%. Due 1/15/20. Ip USD99.789. Yld 4.172%. T+255bp. MWC T+40bp. First pay 1/15/15.

HC2 HOLDINGS INC

HC2 Holdings Inc, ratings tbd, announced a $250m 5-year nc2 senior secured note offering via sole-lead Jefferies. 144a/RegS w/o reg rights. First call at par plus 75% coupon. UOP: to repay the outstanding amounts under its credit facility. The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors. BIZ: HC2 operates as a holding company of operating subsidiaries primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. HC2 owns 91% of Schuff International Inc., a leading provider of structural steel fabrication, erection and engineering support services in the United States.

PRICE TALK: 11.0% area.

PRICED: US$250m. Cpn 11.0%. Due 12/1/19. Ip USD99.050. YTM 11.25%. Equity clawback up to 35% at USD111.00 prior to 12/1/16. Call schedule: 2016 at 108.25%, 2017 at 105.50%, 2018 and thereafter at par. USD101 COC put. First pay 6/1/15. Settlement date 11/20/14. Cusip #404139AA5.

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, expected ratings B3/B-, announced a US$300m 5-year NCL senior unsecured notes via sole-lead GS. 144a/RegS w/o reg rights. UOP: The net proceeds from this Offering will be used to build additional U.S. dollar liquidity coverage and to meet future U.S. dollar financing obligations.

PRICE TALK: 8.50% area.

PRICED: US$300m. Cpn 8.50%. Due 11/15/19. Ip par. Yld 8.50%. +686bp vs. 1.500% 10/31/19 UST. USD101 COC put. First pay 5/15/15. Settlement date 11/20/14. Cusip # 92765YAE7.

DEALS PIPELINE:

MULTI-COLOR CORP

Multi-Color Corp is planning a US$250m senior unsecured note offering due 2022. 144a/RegS. UOP: to (i) repay outstanding borrowings under its senior secured U.S. revolving credit facility, (ii) repay outstanding borrowings under, and terminate, its term loan facility and (iii) pay fees and expenses in connection therewith and with the offering of the notes. Multi-Color currently intends to enter into an amended and restated revolving credit facility concurrently with, and as a condition to, the closing of the offering of the notes. BIZ: Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A. based Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is a leader in global label solutions supporting a number of the world’s most prominent brands including leading producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage and specialty consumer products.

KEMET CORPORATION

KEMET Corporation announced a US$400m 5-year senior secured notes via BAML. Pricing expected late this week. UOP: to redeem all of its outstanding 10½% senior notes due 2018, reduce outstanding borrowings under its Existing Credit Facility and pay related transaction fees and expenses. Based in Simpsonville, South Carolina, world’s most complete line of surface mount and through hole capitor technologies across tantalum, ceramic, film, aluminum, electrolytic, and paper dielectrics.

ALON USA PARTNERS

Alon USA Partners, LP, ratings tbd, announced a US$450m 8-year nc3 senior unsecured notes via GS(left)/DB. Co-managers are FITB, STRH. 144a/RegS w/reg rights. Roadshows Nov 13 - 18. New York group lunch Nov 13. UOP: We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the cash portion of the purchase price for the Krotz Springs Acquisition, to repay in full and terminate our term loan facility and for general partnership purposes, including repayment of borrowings under our revolving credit facility. BIZ: Alon USA Partners, LP (Alon USA) owns and operates refining and petroleum products marketing business. Its integrated downstream business operates primarily in the South Central and Southwestern regions of the United States.

SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP

Scientific Games Corporation announced a US$2.9bn 2-tranche deal via JPM(left)/BAML/DB/FT/HSBC/PNC. Pricing expected Friday (14Nov). UOP: to finance its acquisition (the “Bally Acquisition”) of Bally Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BYI) (“Bally”), including the refinancing of certain indebtedness of Bally and to pay related fees and expenses. The Notes are expected initially to be issued by SGI’s subsidiary, SGMS Escrow Corp. Upon consummation of the Bally Acquisition, the Notes will be assumed by SGI and guaranteed on a senior basis by Scientific Games and certain of its subsidiaries. The Secured Notes will be secured by liens on the same collateral that secures indebtedness under Scientific Games’ credit agreement. BIZ: Based in New York, NY, provides gaming products and services to lottery and gaming organizations worldwide. Structure is as follows:

- US$2.2bn 8-year nc4 senior notes. Expected ratings Caa1/B. 144a/RegS w/reg rights.- US$700m 7-year nc3 senior secured notes. Expected ratings Ba3/BB-. First call at par plus 75% coupon. 144a/RegS for life.

PLATINUM GROUP METALS

Platinum Group Metals Ltd., ratings tbd, announced a US$150m 7-year nc3 senior unsecured notes via GS(left)/GMP. Co-manager is BMO. 144a/RegS w/o reg rights. Roadshow schedule November 4 - 11. UOP: Proceeds from the Securities offering will be used to fund the completion of the Company’s Western Bushveld Joint Venture (“Project 1”) platinum and palladium mine located in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa as well as for general corporate purposes, and to pay fees and expenses. BIZ: Based in Vancouver, Canada, a platinum focused exploration and development company conducting work on mineral properties. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)